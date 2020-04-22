Great Falls Public Schools plan for 2020 graduation ceremonies

GREAT FALLS- High school graduation is normally a rite of passage, but for the class of 2020, this year's graduation in Great Falls could look very different.
Superintendent Tom Moore says right now there’s a good chance there will not be a traditional graduation ceremony at the Four Seasons arena for any of our local schools.
As we enter phase one of reopening the state, the Governor is still encouraging social distancing, meaning don’t gather mass groups.
There is a discussion of alternate plans for these seniors though, including a parade celebration, possibly something done virtually, or even televised.
Moore says, “And I understand the importance of this ceremony for our students, for our community as well. We do want to honor and celebrate our graduates for sure in Great Falls because they’ve worked hard and this has had a really adverse impact on them.”
Once the school board decides on whether or not schools will physically reopen, they’ll then look deeper into graduation. We can tell you that Montana Right Now along with several other local media outlets have been meeting with the district to see how we too can help celebrate our seniors.
If you have some ideas please send them our way to newsroom@kfbb.com.