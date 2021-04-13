GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls Public Schools announced they are planning in-person graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2021 this year.
As of now, they said all the ceremonies are planned to be held at the Pacific Steel and Recycling Four Seasons Area at Montana Expo Park.
Graduating students will receive 15 tickets each, to invite family and friends to the celebration.
Here is the schedule for the ceremonies:
- Paris Gibson Education Center, at 2 p.m., on May 30, 2021
- Great Falls High School, at 5 p.m., on May 30, 2021
- C.M. Russell High School, at 2 p.m., on May 31, 2021