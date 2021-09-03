GREAT FALLS, Mont. - September marks national suicide prevention months and this past year has been difficult for everyone.
With Great Falls Public Schools returning to in-person learning, mental health is at the forefront of everyone's mind.
A recent study shows 67% of Americans believe mental health education should be provided in schools.
We were able to sit down with GFPS and they say some of the statistics are alarming.
"The trajectory is more males actually commit suicide and follow through with the act and more females attempt suicide and again, our ER's are just getting inundated with kids actually under the age of 15 that are presenting with suicide ideology," said Andrea Savage, mental health coordinator with GFPS.
Those kids have a plan and an intent to follow through with it.
"There is a lot of shame and guilt attached to 'I feel so bad I don't want to live anymore,’" said Savage.
GFPS' number one goal is to make mental health a normal conversation and not just a conversation during a crisis.
"As a mental health therapist, I never accept 'okay, fine, good.’ Let's talk about it on a deeper level. Because those are usually avoidance words that nobody gets to get away with when we're having we're having these conversations," said Savage.
Currently, the district has six licensed mental health therapists to work in the elementary schools and for middle/high schoolers they work with CSCT programs and others in the community.
"We're really kind of circling and trying to get as much of the community support that we can and the reception has just been astronomical with private therapists and then with different agencies wanting to come in and support not only our students, but our staff as well," said Savage.
Because it's not just students struggling with depression and anxiety, the district is also focusing on staff wellness.
"I mean, it feels hard for our teachers because it is hard. And so, taking care of the people obviously that take care of our children is paramount this year," said Savage.
The district is also in the planning stages of a program where students would be able to talk with their peers.
"Student Mental Health Warriors that are have been heavily trained in what to look for," said Savage.
Montana is one of the states leading the nation in suicides and suicide is one of the leading causes of death in teenagers.
So, if you or a loved one need help, click here.
"It's again, really really important to erase the stigma around the guilt and shame that people have with these automatic negative thoughts that pop in. And I think just normalizing that we all have these thoughts but it's whether or not we act on them that's really kind of the difference," said Savage.