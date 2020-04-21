Great Falls Public Schools receive more than $2.2M from CARES ACT funds

GREAT FALLS- During this pandemic, schools have been doing their best to provide for their students. That includes educating them and in some cases, meals to those in need. Now, thanks to the CARES ACT that 2.2 trillion dollar stimulus package, schools will receive funding to help out.
While these schools are still closed down, money from the federal government is coming right here so that students receive the resources they need to continue their education.
On April 2nd all schools received a document from the Montana Office of Public Instruction announcing that the district will receive over 2 million dollars.
More than $1.8M will go to elementary schools and close $500,000 will go to secondary schools.
Tom Moore, superintendent of Great Falls Public Schools, says, “This money from the federal government that’s coming to our schools and coming to other sectors across America to address the impacts on COVID is vital.”
However, this money can only be used for certain purposes, like sanitation, implementing learning activities, and purchasing educational technology. Moore says he’s going to focus the money on helping those who may have gaps in their educational learning.
Moore says, “We’re going to put into place new and different types of intervention programs, remediation, and extra support for those students. Either this summer, next fall, or the following summer.”
Right now, Moore is still waiting to hear when that money will be arriving. If you have any questions about how it will be used, you’re asked to head to the Great Falls Public Schools website, and click on the guidance document. https://gfps.k12.mt.us/