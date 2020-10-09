Great Falls Public Schools

GREAT FALLS - Great Falls Public Schools released a daily active COVID-19 case count for each school within the district.

The following GFPS schools have active COVID-19 cases as of Friday, October 9:

  • Lewis & Clark Elementary (2 active cases)

  • Longfellow Elementary (2 active cases)

  • Loy Elementary (1 active case)

  • Mountain View Elementary (1 active case)

  • Riverview Elementary (1 active case)

  • Sunnyside Elementary (1 active case) 

  • Valley View Elementary (1 active case) 

  • Whittier Elementary (1 active case) 

  • West Elementary (1 active case) 

  •  East Middle School (2 active cases) 

  • C.M. Russell High School (2 active cases) 

  • Paris Gibson Education Center (1 active case) 

  • District Office Building  (1 active case) 

In total, GFPS is reporting 17 active COVID-19 cases within the district.

