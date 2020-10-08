GREAT FALLS - Great Falls Public Schools released a daily active COVID-19 case count for each school within the district.
The following GFPS schools have active COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, October 8:
Lewis & Clark Elementary (2 active cases)
Longfellow Elementary (2 active cases)
Loy Elementary (1 active case)
Meadow Lark Elementary (1 active case)
Mountain View Elementary (1 active case)
Riverview Elementary (2 active cases)
Whittier Elementary (1 active case)
West Elementary (1 active case)
East Middle School (1 active case)
C.M. Russell High School (2 active cases)
Paris Gibson Education Center (1 active case)
In total, GFPS is reporting 15 active COVID-19 cases within the district.