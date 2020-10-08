Great Falls Public Schools

GREAT FALLS - Great Falls Public Schools released a daily active COVID-19 case count for each school within the district.

The following GFPS schools have active COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, October 8:

  • Lewis & Clark Elementary (2 active cases)

  • Longfellow Elementary (2 active cases)

  • Loy Elementary (1 active case)

  • Meadow Lark Elementary (1 active case)

  • Mountain View Elementary (1 active case)

  • Riverview Elementary (2 active cases)

  • Whittier Elementary (1 active case)

  • West Elementary (1 active case)

  • East Middle School (1 active case)

  • C.M. Russell High School (2 active cases)

  • Paris Gibson Education Center (1 active case)

In total, GFPS is reporting 15 active COVID-19 cases within the district.

