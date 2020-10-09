GREAT FALLS - Great Falls Public Schools released a daily active COVID-19 case count for each school within the district.
The following GFPS schools have active COVID-19 cases as of Friday, October 9:
Lewis & Clark Elementary (2 active cases)
Longfellow Elementary (2 active cases)
Loy Elementary (1 active case)
Mountain View Elementary (1 active case)
Riverview Elementary (1 active case)
Sunnyside Elementary (1 active case)
Valley View Elementary (1 active case)
Whittier Elementary (1 active case)
West Elementary (1 active case)
East Middle School (2 active cases)
C.M. Russell High School (2 active cases)
Paris Gibson Education Center (1 active case)
District Office Building (1 active case)
In total, GFPS is reporting 17 active COVID-19 cases within the district.