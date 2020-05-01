Schools in Great Falls will remain closed for the remainder of the school year and continue with offsite learning through June 5.
It is currently unknown how GFPS will handle graduation, however, it was mentioned that they are working towards some kind of graduation at the Four Seasons Arena pending approval from county health officials. More information will come at a later date.
During the meeting, new policies were voted on by the board as well, including:
New grading policies
How the school district will behave when it comes to meetings such as district meetings, gatherings, events and more
Use of transportation funds during the declared emergency period
Staff, student and community health and safety issues, such as parent pick-up and drop-off and aspects of life in school, like guidances in cleaning classrooms
Student instructional services in terms of the distance learning model and for the district to still get full funding during the school closure
The board’s ability to declare an emergency
Family engagement and how the school district will interact with families and students during the pandemic
School Board Member Teresa Schreiner said during the meeting that the board did not make an immediate decision because they are a large operation, and that the decision has a large impact on the community.
Schreiner added that the school year can not be ended right now because the schools have to complete a certain number of curriculum hours and school days each year.
Come next school year, if parents chose to continue to provide at-home instruction when schools go back to learning on-site, they will have to sign a form and understand what the requirements are so the students are still enrolled in GFPS.
GREAT FALLS - When it comes to schools, Governor Bullock has given Montana districts the option to re-open on May 7th.
With that deadline next week, many schools across the Treasure State are working to make a decision.
With that looming decision, there will be a special decision meeting today at noon here for Great Falls Public Schools.
If school does start back up, students would be looking at a potential start date of May 7th, and school would get out on June 5th.
This week, the board took testimony from the community and district representatives.
A poll showed that 71% of parents would support schools staying closed for the remainder of the year.
"The health and safety and welfare of our children, our staff and our community is paramount in making this decision. It's not about what's easiest or what's most convenient or what's the most logistically probable or possible, its what's in the best interest in the health and well-being of our students,” said Tom Moore, Superintendent.
There are currently over ten thousand students and almost two thousand employees in the Great Falls Public School System.
The main deciding factor for a potential reopen is whether they can stay safe.
