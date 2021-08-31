GREAT FALLS, Mont. - After reviewing the emergency rule issued by the Department of Public Health and Human Services, Great Falls Public Schools announced they will continue to enforce their face covering guidelines.
The School District said in a release they've received hours of public comment from parents and other community members on the issue, demonstrating a clear desire to take these opinions into account.
The district says parents seeking accommodations to opt out of the guidelines should contact their school's principal.
If and when a student has a medical exemption from wearing a face covering, the District is ready to converse about reasonable accommodations. Parents should work directly with the school's principal or administrator to determine appropriate steps for a medical exemption.
Appropriate documentation from a medical provider will be needed in this case.