The Great Falls Public School Board of Trustees are sharing unofficial results of this year's election. The polls closed at 8:00 Tuesday evening.
Voters are presumed to have passed the $1.75 million elementary levy 10,795 to 8,893.
According to the Office of Public Instruction, homeowner's taxes are expected to increase:
$32.54 for houses valued at $200,000
$24.40 for houses valued at $150,000
$16.27 for houses valued at $100,000
The unofficial School Trustee election results were shared as well Tuesday night. Jan Cahill, Kim Skornogoski, and Bill Brunson were elected to three year terms with the Great Falls Public School Board of Trustees.
Jan Cahill with 13,372 votes
Kim Skornogoski with 12,929 votes
Bill Bronson with 10,750 votes
These election results are expected to be made official next week. Stay with us for updates.