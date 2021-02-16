Great Falls Public Schools upgrades on 'Credit Recovery Program'

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - With the impacts COVID-19 is having on students' education, Great Falls Public Schools plans to enhance one learning program that could help students get back on track.
The credit recovery program has been around for some time but with many students struggling with their education this year, Superintendent Tom Moore says he plans to upgrade the program to give students the help they need.
According to Moore, data shows all grade levels are seeing a decrease in education performance, but more so at the 9th-grade level.
"We saw those gaps began to widen. Those kids who were struggling last spring before we went to remote learning; the gaps have widened even further," Moore said.
The credit recovery program allows students to get caught up in courses where they're falling behind during the school year.
Along with expanding the program to a hybrid style, GFPS is also looking to implement intervention programs for elementary students and support services that help with social and emotional struggles.
"A lot of students have been isolated, not in school interacting with their peers and their friends. Certainly, COVID has caused some anxiety about coming to school and being in large groups so we're going to deal with that as well."
Although Moore and many others are on board with these new changes, they're aware it could be a challenge.
"I think we're going to have to utilize some of the tools that we've been using in remote learning to help in the remediation piece of this, and it's going to be more complex. There's no doubt that this is pushing us and challenging us probably more than public schools have been or even private schools have been challenged ever. It’s just a whole new ball game."
The board will review these plans once again in April. By late spring, Moore says we can expect these upgrades to be in place.