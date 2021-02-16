Great Falls Public Schools upgrades on 'Credit Recovery Program'

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches, with the highest snowfall totals in the northeast and north facing slopes of the Little Belt and Highwood Mountains between 4000 and 7000 feet. * WHERE...Cascade, Judith Basin and Meagher. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially during the morning commute on Wednesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest period of snow is expected between 3am and 9am Wednesday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. && Moldan