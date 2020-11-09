GREAT FALLS, Mont. – The Great Falls Public Works Department announced it will be closing the Public Works Complex to the public due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Cascade County.
The department says deliveries will still be accepted and normal operations will continue, including sanitation pickup, street maintenance, water meter reading, etc. Urgent meetings that cannot be conducted via teleconference may be scheduled by appointment at the discretion of the department director.
Walk-ins will not be received for razing permits and dust control permits. These permits may be approved through electronic submission or by appointment only.
Residents can contact the Public Works service divisions directly by phone for Street, Sanitation, or Traffic call (406) 771-1401; Engineering call (406) 771-1258; Water, Sewer and Storm Drain, or Utilities call (406) 727-8045; and Administration or Environmental call (406) 727-8390.