Great Falls, Mont. - With the prices of homes going up just about everywhere, a new ranking gives locals some relief.
Great Falls is named one of the best cities for first-time home buyers.
"Great Falls is an access point to the rest of Montana," said Jolene Schalper, senior vice president business development with the Great Falls Development Authority.
According to realtor.com, Great Falls ranks the 4th best city for first-time home buyers.
"Great Falls is such a genuine community. The people here are just so friendly," said Schalper.
Cities are ranked based on amenities, job opportunities, distance to work, ages of those buying a home, and the housing availability.
"There's a lot of jobs, especially young professionals, can work remotely from anywhere," said Schalper.
GFDA says the Electric City is a friendly community with a lot to do.
"We have this real cohesive community, where you're saying hi to everybody as you go by. There is so much to do here and there is so much potential. So, if you want to get engaged, there is such a great potential for engagement here. Whether it's the music scene, the art scene, whatever your passion is - outdoors, recreation, we just have such a great opportunity for potential. So, when somebody is looking at moving here, it's really a lifestyle," said Schalper.
One of the biggest reasons Great Falls tops the list is affordability. Schalper says they have one of the lowest costs of living for metro areas, meaning first-time home buyers can afford a nice home that won't break the bank.
"We're affordable now because we're that up and coming community that has been a little bit untouched in the last few years. But now people are recognizing our potential. So, I do see the cost will likely increase as more people discover us, so really now is the time to discover Great Falls," said Schalper.
For a list of the other cities that made the list, click here.