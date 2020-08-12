While cities in the west have some of the highest costs of living in the United States, there are still many affordable options available to residents. Which includes Great Falls, Montana.
”Great Falls is so great because of our art, history, and culture, that is completely mixed with outdoor recreation.” Said Rebecca Engum, Executive Director of Visit Great Falls.
The Electric City is ranked the 7th most affordable small metro in the west. With a 8% lower cost of living than the national average.
“That affordability is a key part of our strategy. We’re going to continue to work at that, get closer to the national average on wages. But keep building housing while improving the community.” Said Brett Doney, President and CEO of The Great Falls Development Authority.
AdvisorSmith looked at 111 metropolitan areas, measuring the cost of living using food cost, housing, utilities, transportation, healthcare, and spending.
“What great falls has to offer is an exceptional quality of life and very strategic location on the rocky mountain front that is also affordable.” Said Doney.
Doney also says what makes Great Falls so special is it’s a complete community.
“We’re an arts and culture town, we have a wonderful history, we’re an entertainment town, we’re a recreation town, we’re a military town, we’re a manufacturing town, we have all of the aspects. We’re not one sided on anything.” Said Doney.
Engum echos those comments. Saying it’s typical to see a community atmosphere in small towns, especially under 10,000 people; which makes the Electric City stand out.
“To be at around 60,000 people and still have that sense of community is really a unique thing that i think great falls should be proud of.” Said Engum.
Great Falls was the only small city in Montana to make the top 10 list.