GREAT FALLS - After facing some of its coldest temperatures this season, blowing winds on Saturday brought on two-to-four inches of fresh snow in the Electric City, adding to the 12 inches from Friday night.
For most of the day, fog-like conditions made it more challenging to see where you’re going. That combined with slick conditions forced all drivers to go slower than the speed limit as a safety measure.
Thankfully, the city can expect much less snow throughout Saturday night, but wind chills could dip to the negatives, which meteorologists say isn’t common this time of year.
“It’s not exceptionally cold by Montana standards, but it is exceptionally cold by October standards,” said Matthew Ludwig with the National Weather Service of Great Falls. “You know with the wind chills getting down 10 to 15, maybe 20 degrees below zero tonight, you want to limit any exposure your skin has to the cold air.”
With this in mind, Ludwig recommends staying warm at home, and avoiding the outdoors unless you absolutely need to head out for any reason.
If you must travel, bundling up with layers can protect you from the cold, and lower your chances of catching frostbite.