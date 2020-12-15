Great Falls receives its first delivery of COVID-19 vaccines for first responders

GREAT FALLS- Today Great Falls receives their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines, and health officials have announced those vaccinations will begin tomorrow.
Benefis Health System received two boxes of Pfizer vaccines and the first dose will go towards the front-line health care workers & community providers.
Benefis Health System, Great Falls Clinic, and Emergency Medical Services will be included in the first round of allocations. Allocations are based on how many workers plan to take the vaccine.
Trisha Gardner, Public Health Officer for Cascade City-County Health Department, says this is a huge first step to helping out our front-line workers.
“It's going to keep our staffing intact and really help minimize the potential danger those individuals are put in on a daily basis”, says Gardner.
She says it could take some time before we see any impact.
“I don't foresee that we’ll see a lot of impacts right in the first couple of weeks. For the vaccine to be fully effective it does require that two-shot doses. It will be after those second doses that people are fully protected. They’ll get some level of protection from that first one, but it really takes that second one to get that full level of protection.”
A smaller allotment of the vaccines, including the Moderna, will be coming in next week. That dose will also be focused on going to first responders.
With many rural hospitals still waiting on their shipments, Gardner says it could be a while before these vaccines are given to the public.
“It's still a little way out kind of. Three to six months for the general population is what we're looking at. So, realistically I think by March we can anticipate that we might be starting to get that out to the general population.”
CCHD says they will have another call with the state tomorrow to plan out more details on the second shipment of vaccines.
Rural hospitals and skilled nursing facilities are expected to receive vaccines in the second round allocations.