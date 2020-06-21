CASCADE COUNTY - With Independence Day celebrations coming up in a couple of weeks, the City of Great Falls wants to remind locals of safety tips when it comes to handling fireworks for the occasion.
According to a release, Fire Marshal Dirk Johnson with Great Falls Fire Rescue recommends reading instructions properly before lighting fireworks of any kind on a flat surface, pointing away from buildings, cars and other people.
Plus, Johnson suggests keeping a water bucket or hose handy to put out any accidental fires.
“Our goal at Great Falls Fire Rescue is to educate residents about fire prevention and safety. There is no question about it; the data shows that incorrectly used fireworks can cause injury. I personally want the families in our community to be safe while enjoying the holiday. Know the rules, pay attention, and stay safe,” stated Johnson.
You can buy fireworks from July 2 - 4 within city limits, and can only spark them on your own private property.
If you have questions or want more information, you can call Johnson directly at (406) - 791 - 8970.
You can find the full release below: