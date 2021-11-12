GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls Public Schools will rescind the mask requirement for middle schools and high schools beginning Nov. 15.
The decision was made based on analysis and data in terms of the decreasing infection rates within the district and Great Falls community over the previous few weeks, GFPS said in a release.
GFPS is still highly suggesting students wear masks, particularly in situations socially distancing of 6-feet or more cannot happen for more than 15 minutes.
Elementary schools will still have the mask requirement in effect.
GFPS said they are hoping to revisit the mask requirement in elementary schools after holiday break in early January--giving parents enough time to vaccinate their children if they choose to.