Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY ABOVE 6000 FEET... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED ABOVE 6000 FEET. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO 6 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL AND WEST CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...FROM 6 AM TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY. * IMPACTS...WET SNOW AND UNSEASONABLY COLD CONDITIONS WILL IMPACT THOSE TRAVELING, RECREATING OR WORKING OUTDOORS AT HIGHER ELEVATIONS IN THE MOUNTAINS. MINOR ACCUMULATION OF SLUSH ON SOME HIGHER ELEVATION PASSES COULD MAKE ROAD SURFACES SLIPPERY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&