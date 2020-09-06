GREAT FALLS- The Great Falls Rescue Mission has canceled their 2020 banquet.
The guest speaker, New York Times best-selling author, Frank Peretti, for the 2020 banquet has agreed to speak next spring, on Monday, April 12, 2021.
Peretti is best known for his novels This Present Darkness and Piercing the Darkness, both of which will be available for purchase at the banquet.
Updated information on the Rescue Mission’s banquet will be posted in January 2021, on the Great Falls Rescue Mission website here.