Great Falls Rescue Mission doors are still open despite coronavirus outbreak

GREAT FALLS- Response teams around the state are making sure the services everyone needs are still available and that includes the rescue mission. Despite businesses closing down due to the COVID-19, the Great Falls Rescue Mission is still finding a way to serve the homeless, even if that means making some changes.
In order to protect the health and safety the rescue mission will no longer have public lunches or dinners, but instead, sack meals will be provided for those in need.
In addition to that, the thrift store service and volunteer opportunities will not be open.
Although there are some road blocks they have to face at this time, Jim McCormick still believes it is important to help these people because he realizes how hard these times can be.
McCormick says, “It would be difficult for these folks if they were out on their own. You can couch surf for a little while with friends and relatives but they say not to do it for too long....and who knows how long this is going to last.”
The rescue mission is calling on help from businesses, churches, and even community members. Although clothing donations are not being taken right now you are still welcome to donate non-perishable food items. Click the following link for more details on how you can donate. http://gfrm.org/ways-to-help/planned-giving