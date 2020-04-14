GREAT FALLS - Fresh Life Church is giving the Great Falls Rescue Mission's Women's Shelter (GFRMWS) a grant to repair their plumbing system.
According to a release from Great Falls Rescue Mission, Fresh Life Church has been in a partnership with GFRMWS for five years, volunteering and providing financial assistance yearly.
Pastor Bruce Smith from the Great Falls Campus said in the release “At Fresh Life we are honored to share the same heart for our city that is exemplified through the work of the Great Falls Rescue Mission. Completing this drain project at the Women's Shelter will carry their mission forward in amazing ways, and we are thankful to God to be blessed so that we can be a blessing to the Mission and those they serve.”
The plumbing repair will start Wednesday.