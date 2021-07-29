GREAT FALLS, Mont. - As summer comes to an end, Great Falls Rescue Mission is gearing up for their Annual Back to School Rally to be held on Aug. 22.
This year, over 750 backpacks and supplies will be provided to youth in need in our community.
Families can register to receive backpacks at Opportunities, Inc., located at 1123 Central Ave. in Great Falls. As stated in a release, the deadline to register to receive backpacks is Aug. 11.
Families who wish to receive backpacks must also attend the Back to School Rally on Aug. 22 from 1-3 p.m. in front of the Cameron Family Center, 2nd Avenue S between 4th & 5th Street.
The event will include a free lunch, short program and games. To coincide with COVID-19 guidelines, lunch will be offered in a to-go format for those who would like to take it with them.
During the week before the Rally, backpacks will be sorted and stuffed at the Cameron Family Center. Volunteers are welcome to sign up to help stuff backpacks on Aug. 16–20.
The Rescue Mission is also in need of volunteers to help at the Rally on Aug. 22. To sign up, you can contact the office at 406-761-2653.
Great Falls Rescue Mission relies on donations from the community to provide backpacks and supplies. If you would like to donate, you can bring supplies to the GFRM Administration Office at 408 2nd Avenue S. While the deadline to donate supplies is Aug. 14, donations will still be accepted after the deadline.
Supplies needed are:
- Solid colored backpacks
– 3-ring zippered binders
– College ruled spiral notebooks
– College ruled loose leaf paper
– Composition notebooks
– Pocket folders
– Dry erase markers (black)
– Highlighters
– #2 pencils
– Colored pencils
– Glue sticks
– Pencil boxes
– Pencil pouches (plastic for binders)
– Scissors
Individuals can also order supplies on Amazon and have them shipped directly to Great Falls Rescue Mission: smile.amazon.com.