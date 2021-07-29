Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT... The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality alert for Beaverhead, Big Horn, Broadwater, Carbon, Carter, Cascade, Deer Lodge, Fergus, Gallatin, Glacier, Golden Valley, Granite, Jefferson, Judith Basin, Lake, Lewis and Clark, Liberty, Lincoln, Madison, Meagher, Mineral, Missoula, Musselshell, Park, Petroleum, Pondera, Powder River, Powell, Ravalli, Rosebud, Sanders, Silver Bow, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, Teton, Toole, Treasure, Wheatland, and Yellowstone counties in effect until further notice. due to increasing particulate concentrations from local and regional fires This alert will be updated again at 9 AM MDT 7/30/21. An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near future. As of 9 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Birney, Broadus, Butte, Hamilton, Helena, Missoula, and Thompson Falls are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. As of 9 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Billings, Bozeman, Cut Bank, Dillon, Frenchtown, Great Falls, Lewistown, Malta, Seeley Lake, West Yellowstone are Moderate. When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged exertion. When air quality is Moderate... State and local health officials recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion. For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental Quality at http://todaysair.mt.gov

...BRIEF PERIOD OF STRONG GUSTY WEST WINDS WILL IMPACT NORTHWESTERN CASCADE COUNTY UNTIL 500 PM MDT... At 434 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking an area of strong wind gusts between Fort Shaw and Great Falls, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. Isolated lightning strikes. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Great Falls, Black Eagle, Fort Shaw, Fort Shaw, Ulm, Malmstrom Afb, Sand Coulee, Stockett, Tracy, First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park and Centerville. This includes the following highways... Interstate 15 between mile markers 262 and 288. Highway 200 between mile markers 130 and 137. Highway 87 between mile markers 4 and 6. Highway 89 between mile markers 86 and 92. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. &&