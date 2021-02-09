Great Falls Rescue Mission keeps families safe during cold snap

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Despite COVD-19 restrictions, the Great Falls Rescue Mission (GFRM) is still finding ways to provide a warm shelter for those in need.
GFRM says COVID hasn't been a huge threat to people in their homeless shelter simply because they took in a lot of safety precautions early on.
“We've had our few cases but overall, we've been blessed with health people throughout the whole thing,” Jim McCormick, executive director for Great Falls Rescue Mission said.
Mask wearing, sanitization, and social distancing were all in-place weeks before Cascade County experienced its first outbreak.
McCormick says as temperatures continue to drop, more and more people are beginning to come in.
"This building's pretty much full so it’s roughly 110, or 115. The men’s shelter is probably pushing 70, maybe closer to 80. So we're probably at about 225, close to 250 overall," he said.
Right now the rescue mission is getting close to full capacity but no matter how full they get McCormick says they will make more room if need be.
"If it's a matter of life and death, and in this kind of weather it is. If we have to put people in this room, we'll put people in this room," he said. "If push comes to shove and we need to open up this room or any of the hallways, we have a great big room we can put folks in for an overnight thing. We’ll do whatever we can to make sure people are safe."
The Rescue Mission does provide cold-weather services, meaning anyone who was kicked out for any reason will be able to return and get the care they need.