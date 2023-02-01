GREAT FALLS, Mont. - For 60 years the Great Falls Rescue Mission has been serving the community, and in 2022, they reported one of their most active years. Now they are looking to broaden their services.
It has been quite the busy year for the rescue mission between having to limit the number of women and families they could take in to an earlier and more brutal winter cold snap, but that hasn't stopped them from taking care of the community.
"Definitely saw an increase of 50% with those cold weather services and those sub-zero temperatures," said Carrie Matter, The Development Director at the Great Falls Rescue Mission.
In 2022, the rescue mission reported providing beds for over 67,000 people and serving meals to over 82,000 people, saying it was one of their most active years as they tell me they're averaging about 225 people staying with them a night.
"If we weren't here, those people would be somewhere and it probably wouldn't be an ideal situation for them, for the community, or any involved. So, overall I think we satisfy a need here in great falls. We do our best to accommodate everybody that comes seeking help," said Jim McCormick, Executive Director for the Great Falls Rescue Mission.
Right now the rescue mission has started offering some mental health services and they've partnered with medical providers to offer education.
"We're not mental health providers by any means, but we're seeking the help of the professionals in the area to try and give these folks that have those issues the help they need so they can sustain themselves once they move out," said McCormick.
"It's something we need to grow because homelessness is, we were talking about this as a team, that homelessness has traditionally always been about substance abuse; and not necessarily anymore. I think it's about mental health and i think there is a wide spectrum of what that looks like for individuals and we're seeing referrals from state hospitals and agencies in town where having them stay at a homeless shelter is not an appropriate place," said Matter.
Right now they are still in the beginning stages, but McCormick says they know it's a need in the community.
