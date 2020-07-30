GREAT FALLS- The Great Falls Rescue Mission is hosting its Annual Back to School Rally on Sunday, August 23 in front of the Cameron Family Center.
Families in need of backpacks are asked to register through Opportunities Inc by calling 406-216-3200 Monday through Friday between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm. Registration is open from July 29 to August 12.
Each family will also be offered lunch during the rally.
If you would like to donate school supplies or food, you can leave them at the Great Falls Rescue Mission Administration Office at 408 2nd Avenue South.
The deadline to donate school supplies is August 14 and food items can be donated between August 17 and 21. A list of school supplies needed by the rescue mission can be found here, and a list of food needed by the rescue mission can be found here.
You can also volunteer to stuff backpacks by contacting the rescue mission at 406-761-2653
Great Falls Rescue Mission will ensure each attendee abides by the 6 foot social distancing requirement in accordance with the Cascade City-County Health Department according to their release. Masks are recommended.