Great Falls, Mont. - An information graphic on the 2022 fireworks annual report gives safety tips on how to avoid serious injuries and deaths this Fourth.
In 2022 10,200 people were treated in ERs and 11 people died from for Fireworks caused injuries. 73% of these injuries occurred in the weeks before and after July 4.
38% of injuries sustained were burns. Eye injuries make up 16%, head, face and ears make up 19%, hands and fingers make up 29%, and legs make 19% of the recorded 2022 injuries.
The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission advises following these safety tips this year:
- Never allow children to play with or ignite fireworks, including sparklers
- Make sure fireworks are legal in your area before buying or using them
- Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire other mishap
- Light fireworks one at a time, then move back quickly
- Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully
- Never use fireworks while impaired by alcohol or drugs
"Please remember to celebrate safely! Fireworks are beautiful to watch but can be dangerous if mishandled or misused." Great Falls Fire Rescue posted on facebook. "We hope everyone enjoys this Fourth of July in a way that keeps you and those around you safe!"
You can go to cpsc.gov/fireworks for more fireworks safety tips.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.