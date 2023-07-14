GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A person involved in a house fire in Great Falls was flown to the burn center in Salt Lake City for their injuries.
Great Falls Fire Rescue (GFFR) reports that just after 5:30 pm Thursday, fire crews responded to a home on 10th Ave. SW.
After arriving on scene, smoke could be seen and crews made their way in through the main entrance.
Heavy smoke conditions were reported inside and the fire was quickly put under control and contained to the living room.
Extensive damage was caused to the living room and its content, while the rest of the house sustained smoke damage.
The occupant of the house was initially taken to Benefis East for their burn injuries, but was later flown to the burn center in Salt Lake City due to the severity of their injuries.
Their condition at this time is unknown.
GFFR says two pets were inside the house, with a dog making it out safely and a cat perishing in the fire.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.