CASCADE COUNTY - The Great Falls Rotary Club says it’s looking for volunteers in an upcoming cleanup this weekend as they continue helping a local non-profit get rid of a run-down trailer.
A few frames and pieces of debris are all that remain after the club spent three weeks of hard work tearing down a trailer damaged beyond repair. It once served as office space for a group called Eagle Mount, but that changed after a February windstorm hit hard, blowing off half its roof.
“Of course once that was gone, it got pretty ugly inside,” said Club Member Kurt Baldtrush, who joined in on demolition efforts after both groups agreed the building couldn’t be saved.
Failed attempts to give the trailer away lead to further damage, as the structure braced months of all kinds of weather conditions.
“They tried to get rid of it in various ways, but being a 16 foot wide trailer, it’s hard to move and hard to do anything with,” said Baldtrush. “The water damage on the one hand was pretty bad, so it needed to get gone, you know.”
Now the space lays mostly barren, but Baldtrush says they can use a hand in finishing up as they break down the frame piece by piece.
“There’s sheet rock and small insulation pieces and just blocks and things laying around that we just want to clean up and straighten up and be done,” he said.
If you’d like to help out, Baldtrush recommends bringing gear, like sturdy shoes, gloves and facemasks, to better protect yourself while moving lumber, bricks and other debris.
Cleanup starts bright and early Saturday at 9:00 am 4792 13th St South, just past Ayrshire Dairy.