GREAT FALLS - Runners and walkers will take to Gibson Park Friday night in honor of Ahmaud Arbery. Arbery was shot and killed in southeast Georgia in February while out on a run.
Just yesterday two men, Gregory and Travis McMichael, were charged in his death. They say Arbery resembled a suspect in a series of nearby break-ins. Both men were charged with murder aggravated assault.
Now, runners, joggers and walkers across the nation are running in Arbery's memory and using #IrunwithMaud on social media.
Anthony Gross, of Great Falls has created a last minute run that will take place Friday night at 5 in Gibson Park. The distance will be 2.23 miles which represents the date Arbery was killed, February 23rd.
If you're interested in joining the run/jog/walk you're asked to meet at the dome at Gibson Park at 5pm.