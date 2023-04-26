GREAT FALLS, Mont. - In-person elections for the Great Falls School Board will be happening at the Expo Park Tuesday, May 2.
Cascade County mailed out absentee ballots Monday, April 17, per Montana law.
Absentee ballots must get to the elections office by 5 p.m. on election day to be counted. They may be mailed via United States Postal Service, or dropped off at the Elections Office or inside the Exhibition Hall at Expo Park on election day.
Cascade County said in its release people having trouble fitting their ballot in the pink secrecy envelope can refold it to fit.
"All ballots returned by 5pm on May 2, 2023, either at the Election Office prior to election day or by 8pm at the Expo Park on election day will be counted," Cascade County's release said.
As of January, the state of Montana is using a new election process for elections through the secretary of state called ElectMT.
Cascade County said in the release there may be glitches due to it being a new process.
"ElectMT provides the voter rolls to the Election Office and labels are printed from those rolls. If you have received a duplicate ballot, please bring it in to the Cascade County Elections Office so that we can work with the Secretary of State to make the correction," Cascade County's release says.
There is a return envelope with a unique elector scan bar code with every absentee ballot that is scanned when it is received--it is against the law to vote more than once.
"In addition to the new ElectMT process, the Election Office had to deal with a major issue of getting our ballots mailed. IPS was the County’s local mailing service that provided the postage permit and sorting of the ballot envelopes by zip code. IPS went out of business February 28, 2023. The Election office tried to replace IPS with a local provider who ultimately was unable to handle the size of the process. The decision was then made by Sandra Merchant, Election Administrator, to purchase the Election Office’s own permit. The sorting of ballots was done in house, which is a new process. To accomplish this, I selected volunteers who underwent background checks. Then Election Judges and County staff were utilized to stuff the envelopes with the ballots so that they went out on time," Cascade County's release says.
