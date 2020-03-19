GREAT FALLS- Great Falls Schools are facing a food shortage, Whitter Elementary Schools Principal saying that for the first time in history, their school Food Pantry is empty.
Great Falls Public Schools gave away over 1,000 lunches Wednesday at various locations, and they say they will continue to offer free breakfasts and lunches until school is in session.
Bison Ford started its annual peanut butter drive in January, purchasing 2020 supply at a local grocery store’s case sale.
Rather than waiting to distribute the peanut butter, GFPS’s warehouse team will be picking up the peanut butter on Friday, March 20.
If you are interested in donating food for the school food pantries, you can call the school of your choice directly to drop off your items.
GFPS says they need cereal, jelly, spaghetti, noodles snacks, beans and other canned fruit and vegetables.