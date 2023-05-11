GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Vandals have been damaging properties all over Great Falls with graffiti.
The Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) says they’ve seen an uptick in graffiti lately and is asking anyone who sees someone defacing property to call their non-emergency line (406-455-8599) immediately, so officers may be able to catch the vandals.
Patrols have been increased in the most damaged areas, and GFPD is reminding vandals that these crimes can land you a misdemeanor, unless damage exceeds $1,500, then it is a felony.
Property owners are required to remove or paint over the graffiti within 72 hours by City ordinance.
"Sergeant Halloran warns this type of vandalism is not only an eye sore, it promotes gang activity," GFPD warned.
