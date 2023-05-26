GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Education is the cornerstone of individual and community success, that is a quote from the United Way of Cascade County (UWCC) website.
According to UWCCC, when a child drops out of school it costs the community $260,000 in lost wages, taxes, and productivity over their lifetimes.
Which is why UWCCC started the graduate to elevate initiative, formally known as graduation matters.
And since 2011, the number of drop outs has been cut in half.
This weekend, 689 seniors are getting ready to cross the stage and take their diploma but before they toss their caps, they're taking a trip down memory lane to where it all began.
"Today is a day of a lot of tears, a lot of happy tears, a lot of proud tears," said Kim Skornogoski, marketing director for UWCC.
Graduation Walks is a 6-year-old tradition for UWCC and the Great Falls Public School District (GFPS); and for many seniors, it's like coming back home.
"Coming here, being here since kindergarten, all the way through sixth grade. It was really nostalgic and it was just really good. Going back to the old school one more time. It was a good feeling, that's for sure," said Hunter Kralj, a senior from Great Falls High.
While Graduation Walks is a time to honor and celebrate all these students have accomplished, it's also a time for younger students to clap, cheer, and think on all they can accomplish.
I spoke with kindergartner Javier Castro, and he says if he could tell the seniors one thing it's this, "That they were very good kids."
"You know, they all seemed so happy and just like so proud, honestly. And I can't say much more. Just really good energy is what I love about this place," said Kralj.
"Today was really exciting, I'm excited to be a senior," said Castro.
Kindergartner Connor Shanahan had the chance to try on a graduation cap too and when asked how it felt - he thought it was cool.
And when it comes to the one thing he wants to tell seniors, well... it's quite simple.
"Congratulations," said Shanahan.
It doesn't matter if you're a senior, a kindergartner, or any grade in between, know that you have so many people in your corner rooting for your success.
