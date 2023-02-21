UPDATE: 10:37 a.m.
Police say they believe the incident regarding a teen being shot in Great Falls was an isolated incident--it was not random.
According to the Facebook post from the Great Falls Police Department, the public might be seeing a high police presence in the area near Great Falls High School as police investigate.
The victim is still receiving treatment for their life threatening injuries.
We reached out to the Great Falls School District and they told us, "The front door is always locked and the door bell is on the outside to buzz to get in. they have video as always."
"All safety protocols are being followed and student/visitors are buzzed in through the office. Students may be entering without getting their IDs checked because the ladies in the office know them," they continued.
UPDATE: 9:09 a.m.
Police have arrested the second suspect in regard to a 15-year-old being shot while walking in the 1600 block of Valeria Way Tuesday morning.
The Great Falls Police Department said via Facebook the shelter-in-place at Great Falls High School has ended.
There is no update on the victim's injuries at this time.
UPDATE: 8:31 a.m.
One suspect was taken into custody, and the victim was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries, Great Falls Police Department told us.
The following is a Facebook post by the Great Falls Police Department:
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Expect to see a large piece presence in the vicinity of Great Falls High. The school is in a shelter-in-place status right now.
