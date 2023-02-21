UPDATE: 8:31 a.m.
One suspect was taken into custody, and the victim was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries, according to the Facebook post by the Great Falls Police Department.
The following is a Facebook post by the Great Falls Police Department:
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Expect to see a large piece presence in the vicinity of Great Falls High. The school is in a shelter-in-place status right now.
At approximately 7:50 this morning, a 15 year-old male was shot while walking in the 1600 block of Valeria Way. We've identified two suspects who fled the area on foot, we are currently searching for them. Please stay clear of the area. We will update this post as information is available.
