Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Montana. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Blowing and drifting snow may significantly reduce visibility at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills as low as 15 to 35 below zero Tuesday night through Friday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&

...Periods of heavy snow and poor visibility at times this morning... Bands of heavy snowfall associated with an approaching cold front will impact the area this morning. Within these bands, falling and blowing snow will reduce visibility to under a quarter mile at times and snow will rapidly accumulate on roads, making travel difficult. If you must travel this morning, please heed any and all local travel advisories and ensure headlights are on so that you are more visible to other vehicles.