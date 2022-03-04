NEIHART, Mont. - Sunday, March 6 you'll have the chance to learn more about the Great Falls Ski Patrol with some interactive activities as they host their first-ever “Patrollerpalooza” event at 11:00 A.M. at Showdown Ski Area.
There will be five different stations scattered around the mountain where you'll get the chance to learn about basic first aid skills, mountaineering, tying different knots and more.
When you pick up a map and get it signed by at least two of the five learning stations, you can be entered in a drawing to win prizes.
An added bonus is you can have lunch on the top rock as members of the ski patrol will be grilling hamburgers and the proceeds will benefit Showdown.
This idea all came after the ski patrol wasn't able to hold their annual fundraiser in 2020 due to COVID-19, and Showdown stepped up to have a day where some of their proceeds would go to the ski patrol.
"A very generous gesture on the part of Showdown. So, we decided to take them up on that but felt it would be proper to also produce a great event experience for the skiing and boarding public, make it good for showdown itself and so that's what we're hoping to do here," said Justin Grohs, member of the Great Falls Ski Patrol.
Grohs says while this may be the first ever “Patrollerpalooza”, they hope to continue this event for years to come.
