CASCADE COUNTY - After months of work, road repair crews in Great Falls say you can expect smoother roads south of the city, as the South Urban Project reaches its end.
Driving through 13th Street South and Lower River Road now feels like night and day, compared to early April.
“[There was] bumps and holes in the pavement. It was rotten,” said Steve Hurd, a city local. Hurd says those conditions lasted for at least a decade, with heavy vehicles and traffic over the years.
“It doesn’t help with the semis coming up and down with the hay, the grain trucks. It was taking a severe beating,” he said.
But thanks to new asphalt through pavement preservation efforts, the Montana Department of Transportation effectively got rid of the chips, cracks and holes that once filled the streets.
“It’s a nice road to travel now that it’s been fixed up, and well worth what they did to spend on it,” said Hurd.
On top of that, you can also spot new guardrails in the area, which Hurd says is a welcome addition, preventing accidents like the one he went through.
“A trailer came loose, and went into one of the ponds right there by the marina. I was happy to see that one with guard rails around it,” he said.
The project still needs one last touch before it’s finished. Crews plan on coming back around July 27 to give stripes a fresh coat of paint, which shouldn’t take longer than a day.