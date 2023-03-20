UPDATE: 12:40 p.m.
The following is a press release from the Great Falls Police Department:
"UPDATE regarding today's incidents. Thank you for your cooperation and patience while streets were closed, 1st Ave N is open again.
At approximately 11am Wills surrendered and was taken into custody without injury to himself or officers."
UPDATE: 10: 45 a.m.
Police are responding to a standoff where a suspect has barricaded themselves in Great Falls.
This is in the area that is closed on First Avenue between 28th and 29th Street.
Our reporter on scene said the SWAT team is trying come to a resolution with the suspect.
Great Falls Public Schools said in a Facebook post there is a shelter in place at Giant Springs, Morningside, and Paris Gibson Education Center.
There is no threat to the public.
We are working to find out more.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - First Avenue N. is closed between 28th and 29th Street in Great Falls due to a "serious incident" Monday, according to police.
The Great Falls Police Department said via Facebook there is going to be a heavy police presence in the area.
The public should find a different route.
This is a developing story.
