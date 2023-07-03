UPDATE: JULY 3 AT 11:40 A.M.
The suspect arrested in the standoff in Great Falls Friday is facing felony and misdemeanor charges.
Friday, June 30, the victim reported the suspect, Duane Azure Jr., was throwing items at the victim's house located in the 2600 block of 6th Avenue South, according to charging documents.
When the victim confronted Azure to stop, Azure became confrontational and the victim unholstered their gun, according to charging documents.
Charging documents allege Azure said he was going to get his pistol.
Azure kept approaching the victim and was halfway into the victim's yard, charging documents say.
Azure fled to a garage, located in the 500 block of 27th Street, as the victim was talking to a neighbor and trying to ward off Azure.
The victim told officers, according to charging documents, he was going back to his home when Azure appeared from the garage with what appeared to be a double-barrel shotgun.
Charging documents allege Azure was in a squatting position, holding the apparent weapon and began moving toward the victim.
The victim told Azure what Azure had was two pipes and was pretending it was a shotgun, according to charging documents.
As the victim began picking up the items on his property, Azure threw one of the pipes at the victim which flew past the victim's left ear, charging documents say.
The victim told officers he lost sight of Azure, but later found him inside his house.
Charging documents said Azure was refusing commands to come out of the residence.
When Azure came out of the residence, charging documents say he saw law enforcement and went back into the house to try to prevent getting arrested.
Azure has been charged assault with a weapon, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest and criminal trespass to property, and his bond is set at $100,000.
UPDATE AT 3:04 PM:
The suspect in a possibly “volatile” incident in Great Falls is in custody.
Great Falls police were at a home on the 2600 block of 6th Avenue South after a suspect reportedly had a dispute with a neighbor involving a weapon.
Police were calling for someone to come to the front door and mobile incident command and SWAT teams were on scene.
We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.
Previous coverage
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Police are responding to a possible "volatile" incident in the 2600 block of Sixth Avenue South in Great Falls Friday.
At this time there is a heavy police presence in the area of the incident.
The Great Falls Police Department said in a Facebook post residents near the area of Sixth Avenue South and 27th Street are asked to stay inside unless instructed by an officer at the scene.
Drivers should expect road closures.
GFPD said they will provide more information as it becomes available.
