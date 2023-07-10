UPDATE: JULY 10 AT 1:02 P.M.
Police arrested 18-year-old man Zaviyar Gillbreath, a resident of Great Falls, Friday after the standoff with law enforcement in the unit block of 41st Ave NE Friday.
Great Falls Police Department said via Facebook Gillbreath had warrants out for his arrest filed in district court: felony robbery, felony theft and misdemeanor theft.
He also had warrants out for his arrest in municipal court: two counts of theft and privacy communications.
Gillbreath has been remanded at the Cascade County Jail, and he faces felony robbery and misdemeanor theft charges.
His bail is set at $100,000.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Police are at a standoff in the unit block of 41st Ave NE in Great Falls Friday afternoon.
The Great Falls Police Department wrote in a Facebook post the suspect is inside a resident in the area and is not compliant.
Residents in the area are asked to stay in their homes unless an officer on scene contacts them and gives them instructions to do otherwise.
People are also asked to stay out of the area.
