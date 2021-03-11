CASCADE COUNTY - A group of Great Falls Students won second place in a national video competition this week, after making a documentary on police reform across a few months.
As filmmaking beginners, the team from Foothills Community Christian School (FCCS) tells Montana Right Now they learned basic skills from scratch, like speaking on camera and shooting video behind the scenes.
With help from their teachers, filming in the field built their production skills as they met with officials, captains and educators to fairly explore ideas around defunding law enforcement. They chose the topic with this year’s theme in mind, asking them to ‘explore the issue you most want the president and new Congress to address in 2021.’
“We wanted an unbiased answer from all the sources that we used,” said Ty Chattillon, a 10th grade student on the team.
“Trying to get both sides was the really hard thing,” said Sophomore Rafe Thompson. “You have to find an area where you can ask a question without having a political view behind it.”
With deadlines to meet, the novel Coronavirus didn’t make that learning curve any easier, forcing them to adapt.
“My family got COVID, so then I had to stay home,” said Ty.
“We didn’t have [Ty] in the speaking portions so he did a lot of the editing,” said Rafe.
Despite those challenges, Rafe, Ty and Junior Josiah Lehmann say making the documentary opened their eyes to film and politics.
“You get a lot of things out of this, including filmmaking, interviewing people, just learning about these topics and how they play a role in this world today,” said Josiah. “And I think we learned a lot doing this, and it paid off.”
For everyone on board, getting second place in the competition shows that even small schools like theirs can become a force to be reckoned with through hard work and dedication.
“We put in some time and effort and we got second place, so it feels pretty good,” said Josiah.
You can watch the full video ‘Defunding the Police: Is Reform Necessary?’ at viddler.com.
Two other entries from FCCS also won Honorable Mention this year, including ‘The Dangers of the Internet and Social Media’ from Samantha DeLange and Rilee Gervais, as well as ‘Discrimination: The Plague of Many Generations’ from Kassi Huston, Denae Johnson and Samuel Mazaira.
Those in 2nd will get a cash prize of $750, while Honorable Mentions get $250.
If you'd like to learn more about the StudentCam competition, you can do so on their official website.