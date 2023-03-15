C-SPAN’s national 2023 StudentCam competition

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Students at Foothills Community Christian School in Great Falls won prizes in the C-SPAN’s national 2023 StudentCam competition.

Kimber Koteskey and Trinity Nicholson will receive $1,500 as second prize winners for the documentary, "The Fight Against Fentanyl: America's Next Pandemic?"

C-SPAN says the documentary will air on April 4 at 4:50 am MT and throughout the day.

Anna Bauer will receive $750 as a third prize winner for the documentary, "Ideologies Aside: Protect our Schools," about school safety.

Middle and high school students were given the theme: “If you were a newly elected member of Congress, which issue would be your first priority and why?"

According to C-SPAN, the most popular topics addressed were:

  • Health Care (16%)
  • Environment (14%)
  • Education (12%)
  • Economy (10%)
  • Gun Violence and Firearm Policy (8%)

The 150 winning videos can be viewed at www.studentcam.org.

