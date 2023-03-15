GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Students at Foothills Community Christian School in Great Falls won prizes in the C-SPAN’s national 2023 StudentCam competition.
Kimber Koteskey and Trinity Nicholson will receive $1,500 as second prize winners for the documentary, "The Fight Against Fentanyl: America's Next Pandemic?"
C-SPAN says the documentary will air on April 4 at 4:50 am MT and throughout the day.
Anna Bauer will receive $750 as a third prize winner for the documentary, "Ideologies Aside: Protect our Schools," about school safety.
Middle and high school students were given the theme: “If you were a newly elected member of Congress, which issue would be your first priority and why?"
According to C-SPAN, the most popular topics addressed were:
- Health Care (16%)
- Environment (14%)
- Education (12%)
- Economy (10%)
- Gun Violence and Firearm Policy (8%)
The 150 winning videos can be viewed at www.studentcam.org.
