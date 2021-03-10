GREAT FALLS, Mont. - C-SPAN announced three Great Falls students won second-prize in their national 2021 StudentCam competition, and five others from the Electric City won honorable mentions.
Josiah Lehmann, Rafe Thompson and Ty Chattillon from Foothills Community Christian School won second-prize in the national competition for the documentary, “Defunding the Police: Is Reform Necessary.”
The students will receive $1,500 as second-prize winners, and the documentary will air on C-SPAN at 4:50 AM on April 2 in Montana and throughout the day according to C-SPAN.
Samantha DeLange and Rilee Gervais from Foothills Community Christian School won honorable mention and will receive $250 for the documentary, "The Dangers of the Internet and Social Media."
Denae Johnson, Kassi Huston and Samuel Mazaira from Foothills Community Christian School will receive $250 as honorable mention winners for the documentary, "Discrimination: The Plague of Many Generations."
Students were given the theme, Explore the issue you most want the president and new Congress to address in 2021” and were asked to join the national conversation on challenges in the country.
More than 2,300 students across the country participated in the contest, and C-SPAN says the most popular topics addressed were:
Health Care (14.9%)
Environmental and Energy Policy (14.6%)
Equal Rights and Equity (13.5%)
Criminal Justice/Policing (7.6%)
Education (7.5%)
C-SPAN awarded one grand prize, four first prizes, 16 second prizes, 32 third prizes and 97 honorable mention prizes.
High school students competed on a regional level, with the U.S. being divided into three regions: West, Central and East.
Middle school students were judged on a national basis.
You can view all 150 winning videos online here.