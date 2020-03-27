Great Falls Symphony teams up with United Way to help raise $50,000

GREAT FALLS- One music group in Great Falls is teaming up with United Way to raise $50,000 to give back to local businesses who need it most.
The Great Falls Symphony will be giving away two concert tickets to anyone who donates $250 to the Response & Recovery fund.
All donations will support local service organizations with needs in the community such as food, homeless support, and other resources.
Even though a lot of businesses and organizations are hurting at this time, executive director Hillary Shepherd believes now is the time for us to rally together.
“I think it's really important to come together in this time of social distancing as best as we can,” Shepherd says. “It really does take a village in order to support this community.”
United Way is asking for any donations, but to be eligible for the symphony tickets you must visit the united way website, send your donation online, and be sure to mention “symphony” in the comments.