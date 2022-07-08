GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A 15-year-old has caught a new state record golden shiner from the Giant Springs Pond.
Sam Grisak caught the fish on July 3 and it weighed .03 pounds and measured 4.41 inches in length with a girth of 2.6 inches and was caught on a dry fly.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) says this is the first golden shiner submitted to their fish record book.
“Grisak’s catch adds to the growing list of new Montana record fish caught in the last year and a half including a Utah chub, a walleye, a chinook salmon, a smallmouth bass, a yellow bullhead, a brown trout, a longnose sucker, and a largemouth bass,” FWP said.
If you think you caught a state record fish, FWP says you should keep the following in mind:
- To prevent loss of weight, do not clean or freeze the fish. Keep the fish cool — preferably on ice.
- Take a picture of the fish.
- The fish must be weighed on a certified scale (found in grocery stores or hardware stores, etc.) and witnessed by a store employee or other observer. Obtain a weight receipt and an affidavit from the store personnel if no FWP official is present. Measure the length and girth.
- Contact the nearest FWP office to have the fish positively identified by a fisheries biologist.
