GREAT FALLS - Neighborhood pools are opening up in Great Falls for summer starting Monday.
The Jaycee pool, located at 4th St. and 23 rd Ave. N.E., and Water Tower pool, located at 34th St. and 7th Ave. S., will be open from 1 p.m.-5:45 p.m. every day for summer.
According to a release from the City of Great Falls, each pool vicinity includes a double flumed slide and a spray park.
Admission costs $2.50 for children 3-years-old to 17-years-old, $3.50 for adults and free for children 2-years-old and under. Children under 2-years-old must be with an adult at entry, and only one adult per child -- the pool will charge an extra $1.50 for each additional child under the age of two.
The city is also offering punch cards allowing 10 entries costing $25 for children and $35 for adults. Punch cards can be picked up at the Park and Recreation Office, located on 1700 River Drive North.
Community members can reserve the pool for events from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. To schedule a reservation, call the Park & Recreation Office at 771-1265.
Due to COVID-19, the pools will practice social distancing. Pools will run at 75% capacity, changing rooms are closed, the entrances will have signs to stand on spaced out 6-feet apart in line, visitors are required to sign a form recording any COVID-19 symptoms they have.
The pools will close for the season on Aug. 16.