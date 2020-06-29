GREAT FALLS - Tennis courts are temporarily closing in Great Falls in an effort to prevent the public from launching fireworks in the courts beginning Tuesday, June 30.
The City of Great Falls says in a release the reason for the closure is to protect the surfaces of the courts from damages.
However, the City of Great Falls says they are still allowing the public to access the tennis courts if they wish to play tennis or pickleball -- they have to pick up a key from the Parks and Recreations office located at 1700 River Drive North. The office is open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday; however, the office will be closed July 3 through July 4 for the holiday.
The tennis courts will reopen July 6.
Contact the Parks and Recreations office for more details at 406- 771-1265.