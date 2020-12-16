GREAT FALLS - After being vacant for roughly three years, a former visitor center in Cascade County may soon get another tenant following lease proposals from back in August.
Great Falls Montana Tourism used to run the center at Overlook Drive alongside their current site at 100 1st Ave North, but left the building in 2017 to consolidate operations downtown.
“That helped us kind of get our solid footing,” said GFMT Executive Director Rebecca Engum.
With their ongoing location now on a month-to-month agreement, GFMT submitted a proposal, possibly bringing all their services to overlook drive this time around in their goal of helping visitors explore and plan events in the Electric City.
“To be able to direct people throughout the community just a little bit differently than we do here… is probably what I’m looking forward to most,” said Engum, mentioning recent city improvements in heating, ventilation and wiring as one of a few factors GFMT considered in proposing their lease.
”Those improvements made that building more appealing again. The views from there are great, and we could negotiate a lease agreement that’s cost effective,” she said.
In the meantime, Engum says her office has applied for a $114,000 visitor facility grant, pending considerations and possible approval from the city.
If GFMT gets the greenlight for its proposal and grant application, the group plans on expanding the center with under 1400 square feet of space, and upgrading its old bathrooms.