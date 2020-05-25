Great Falls Transit District continues service starting June 1st

GREAT FALLS- We’re getting closer to Phase-2 of reopening, and public transportation will be available once again starting next week.
On June 1st the Great Falls Transit District will resume all normal bus routes. Phase-2 allows gatherings up to fifty people, which means buses will able to take on all passengers.
To ensure everybody is staying safe, passengers will be required to wear some sort of facial covering in order to catch a ride.
General manager, Jim Helgeson, says after being closed down for over a month, he’s ready to give people rides once again.
Helgeson says, “It’s time to get back to work, we’ll get back out there, we’ll see how the infection rate goes and judge things accordingly.”
Helgeson also says June monthly passes will be sold at half price for passengers to catch up.
Any passengers with a cough or fever are being asked not to use the service and report to their medical provider for treatment.