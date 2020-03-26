GREAT FALLS- The Great Falls Transit District (GFTD) is extending their suspension on fixed-route service.
A release from the GFTD says they will reevaluate the situation on April 10.
Bus transit was initially suspended from March 16 to March 27.
Paratransit will operate Monday through Friday for medically related transportation for those eligible.
If you need a reasonable modification to attend a meeting or use GFTD’s services, GFTD's website says you are asked to call contact the General Manager at 727-0382 48 hours before the reasonable modification is needed.
The full release from the Great Falls Transit District:
The District encourages everyone to follow the directives of the Governor and the CDC.